Tata AIG General Insurance introduces Digital-First ads to make buying health insurance simpler

Tata AIG General Insurance has come up with a series of digital-first ads to communicate the importance of health insurance and how convenient it is to purchase from Tata AIG.
The series which will run across the month of January and consists of 5 ads. Two of the ads are already live and rest are scheduled in the coming week.
The customers targeted in this campaign are primarily digital consumers who may also be initiated or aware of health insurance. The first two ads address the topic of researching and buying health insurance. The films depict health consciousness backed by the simplicity of a Tata AIG health Insurance Policy. Essentially, both the ads were conceptualized for netizens who are active on digital mediums but think buying a health policy is a time-consuming process.
The other two ad films emphasize on the lesser known features of the policy namely global coverage and compassionate travel. Global coverage covers the medical expenses of the insured outside India thereby in a sense allowing for outbound health tourism. The other feature, compassionate travel, covers expenses related to flight tickets or first-class rail tickets booked by immediate family members of the insured in case of prolonged hospitalization.
Parag Ved, executive vice president - Consumer Lines, Tata AIG said, "This campaign is merely an extension of the customer centric approach with which our products and services are designed. Our offerings are based on a deep understanding of health risks faced in India. Considering the rising cost of medical treatment; a personal health insurance cover for the entire family should be an essential element of one’s financial planning”
With this in mind; the fifth ad is going to highlight why health insurance should be in your must-have list of financial planning especially given the year end appraisal cycle for employed professionals. The ideation of this campaign was collectively done by the E-Business & Marketing team of Tata AIG including Dhruv Grover, Praveen Vijayan and Cornel Cabral.
