Tata Consumer Products enters the health supplements segment with the launch of plant protein powder ‘Tata GoFit’

The latest launch is in line with TCP’s focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market.
Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella, has entered the health supplements segment with the launch of ‘Tata GoFit’, a health supplement range for women who are on their journey to be fitter every day. Tata GoFit plant protein powder is a plant -based easy-to-mix product formulated with the goodness of gut-friendly probiotics. With ingredients like pea and brown rice, it is free from soy, lactose & added sugar. The latest launch is in line with TCP’s focus on accelerating innovation, strengthening its wellness portfolio and expanding its total addressable market.
Protein is an important macronutrient and is a key building block for the human body. In India, the consumption of protein is largely from everyday food sources like pulses, nuts, dairy, which may not be sufficient. Generally, protein brands have for a large part focused on catering to certain segments of the population, often leaving out women who have just begun their fitness journey or who engage in lighter forms of exercise. Crafted to help women #GoFitEveryday, Tata GoFit aims to be a community centric brand, aimed at helping women along on their fitness journey, no matter where they are on it today. It has essential amino acids, digestion- friendly enzymes and gut- friendly probiotics.
With 18 grams of protein per 25 grams serving, Tata GoFit is available in two pack sizes (500 g, and 1 kg) and two delicious flavours - Rich Chocolate and Café Mocha, making it an ideal choice for women looking for a tasty, convenient way to supplement their daily protein needs. The products are priced between Rs. 1599 to Rs. 3099 and will be available across India on ecommerce platforms and an exclusive D2C site.
Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, president - packaged foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said “We are delighted to launch Tata GoFit plant protein powder- an inclusive brand for women at various stages of their fitness journey. There has been a growing trend of consumers becoming more fitness conscious in their choices with a heightened focus on their nutrition intake. Tata GoFit has been specially developed for women and has an innovative and differentiated formulation with digestion-friendly enzymes and gut-friendly probiotics. We believe Tata Consumer Products is well positioned to unlock the market potential of the plant protein powder segment and to lead the charge in addressing evolving consumer needs.”