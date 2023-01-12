Tata Play Binge adds strong regional OTTs - manoraramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus to its offerings

The newly added platforms, manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus will bring stories from the regions of Kerala and Odisha respectively to all subscribers of Tata Play Binge. manoramaMAX is the first Malayalam exclusive OTT platform known for its cutting-edge Malayalam content with 20,000 hours of content ranging from movies, web shows, TV shows etc. The content slate also has famous Malayalam movies like Oruthee, Makal, John Luther, Pathaam Valavu, Priyam Ottathilanu and more in its range of offerings. Koode is the original independent OTT platform to offer 1500+ pieces of high-quality content in Malayalam in multiple formats like movies, short films, web-series, lifestyle, and travel programs. It offers an ever-changing collection of hand-picked films, from new directors to award-winners. This includes Kerala-state award winning movies like Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam, Vrithakritiyil Oru Chathuram. The lineup also includes original web-series, shows and short films. Some of the short films that recently generated a lot of interest amongst its viewers were, Kakka – The Crow, Cheeru, Vijanam Vashyam Vanyam.