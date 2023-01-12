Tata Play Binge adds strong regional OTTs - manoraramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus to its offerings

Tata Play Binge is now home to 22 national, regional & international OTT apps.
Tata Play Binge announced addition of three new regional OTT platforms— manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus to its bouquet of offerings.
Continuing with its effort to bring the best and the largest libraries of content across multiple Indian languages under one roof, Tata Play Binge currently provides 22 OTT apps under one single interface and single subscription to anyone with a smartphone, with no prerequisite of owning a Tata Play DTH connection.
The newly added platforms, manoramaMAX, Koode, and Tarang Plus will bring stories from the regions of Kerala and Odisha respectively to all subscribers of Tata Play Binge. manoramaMAX is the first Malayalam exclusive OTT platform known for its cutting-edge Malayalam content with 20,000 hours of content ranging from movies, web shows, TV shows etc. The content slate also has famous Malayalam movies like Oruthee, Makal, John Luther, Pathaam Valavu, Priyam Ottathilanu and more in its range of offerings. Koode is the original independent OTT platform to offer 1500+ pieces of high-quality content in Malayalam in multiple formats like movies, short films, web-series, lifestyle, and travel programs. It offers an ever-changing collection of hand-picked films, from new directors to award-winners. This includes Kerala-state award winning movies like Santhoshatinte Onnam Rahasyam, Vrithakritiyil Oru Chathuram. The lineup also includes original web-series, shows and short films. Some of the short films that recently generated a lot of interest amongst its viewers were, Kakka – The Crow, Cheeru, Vijanam Vashyam Vanyam.
Commenting on the addition of the new partner apps, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Regional content has been gaining national prominence and one of the factors to its growth has been the rise of content consumption through OTT platforms. We are glad to have partnered with manoramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus to make Malayali and Odia content more mainstream. We’ll continue to add variety content and apps on Tata Play Binge as the year progresses.”
manoramaMAX, Koode and Tarang Plus join the band of 19 other popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, MX Player, SonyLIV, ReelDrama, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface.