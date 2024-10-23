Tata Play launches ‘Marathi Classics’ for iconic films from the 1950s

Tata Play today introduced Marathi Classics, a new platform service dedicated to iconic movies and shows from the golden era of Marathi entertainment. Recognising its audience’s content preferences, this service will also feature a catalogue of kirtans, to cater to spiritually inclined viewers. Powered by ZEE Talkies, this latest addition aims to curate the finest Marathi titles and classic movie offerings that have a strong connect with the viewers.

This ad-free service contains a lineup of Classic Marathi blockbusters which released post 1950’s, along with popular serials and kirtan recitals. Cult classics like Zapatlela, GupChup GupChup, Palva Palvi, Maherchi Sadi, Dev Manus are a part of the content lineup. Subscribers will get to watch movies featuring legendary actors like Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Laxmikant Berde, Dada Kondke, Varsha Usgaonkar, Jayshree Gadkar, Nilu Phule and many more. Daily soaps like Avantika, Vadalvaat, Abhalmaya, etc will also be brought back as part of the offering.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Play’s chief commercial and content officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “Yesteryear’s Marathi content is known for its beautiful portrayal of rich Maharashtrian culture. There is a dedicated fan base for such content and we, in partnership with ZEE Talkies, wanted to revive these timeless shows and films that are celebrated today as classics. We believe this eclectic curation will resonate deeply with our viewers, rekindling their nostalgia.”



Anil Malhotra, head public and regulatory affairs and CRO-affiliate sales, ZEEL further added, “We're thrilled to partner with Tata Play to bring back the golden age of Marathi cinema. Marathi Classics is a testament to the enduring appeal of timeless storytelling. With this curated platform, we aim to reconnect audiences with iconic films and shows that have shaped Marathi entertainment."



The service is free for the first five days from the date of subscription; Rs 1.5 per day will be charged thereafter. On-the-go viewing can be availed through the Tata Play Mobile App.

Tata Play Marathi Classics joins Tata Play’s range of over 50 entertainment and infotainment Platform Services suitable across age groups and providing content across genres like Entertainment, Kids, Learn, Regional, Devotion and much more.