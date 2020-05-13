Tata Power, in association with IncSync Music, launches an ode to India’s Covid-19 warriors

“Swabhiman Rahe”, the song sings praise of these behind – the – scenes heroes and heroines.
Tata Power and IncSync Music have joined hands to dedicate an anthem to the Covid-19 frontline warriors in a show of gratitude and appreciation. Aptly called “Swabhiman Rahe”, the song sings praise of these behind – the – scenes heroes and heroines. An initiative by Tata Power and IncSync, the anthem will premier today on YouTube on at 12.30 pm. Shazi Ahmad (recognized for her performance in Dil Hai Hindustani 2 and YouTube Originals ‘ARR’ived) is the singer – composer of this beautiful anthem and Rashid Khan is the lyricist behind the thought-provoking and heart-wrenching lyrics. Listen to this powerful anthem here.
Speaking about this initiative, Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said, “Just as we are grateful to our freedom fighters thanks to whom we live a free and democratic life today, we are equally grateful to today’s Covid19 fighters. They are called warriors, fighters, frontline workers and they strive day in and day out to ensure we continue to live a good life in the safety of our home. They are taking care of the unwell. They are keeping our streets clean. They are ensuring uninterrupted power supply to our homes and hospitals. They are going above and beyond the call of duty. We can never thank them enough. This anthem is our humble endeavour to demonstrate our thankfulness and gratitude to our Covid-19 warriors.”
Says Capt. Rashid Khan, Founder, IncSync Music Pvt. Ltd., “IncSync Music, since its inception, has consistently tried pushing the boundaries across the spectrum, creating and producing entertaining content and ensuring it engages audiences on all the different platforms. In a first for us, we are entering into a collaboration with Tata Power that will not only help us explore opportunities and reach out to millions, but also increase the value, reputation of our company. We, as a company, saw this opportunity as a milestone for our company. The making of an anthem is hard work, but the vision was so clear that the process flowed easily like wind. It is our privilege to be a part of this project and hope to have many such collaborations in the future too.”
One can speak volumes about the dedication, resilience and bravery of those on the frontline keeping the stubborn coronavirus at bay and it still would not be enough. The citizens of India have come out into their balconies and clapped their hands together, clanked pots and pans, lit lamps – all to show our appreciation and support for India’s brave Covid-19 fighters. These are regular human beings like any one of us, yet extra-ordinary in the work they are doing today, putting their lives at risk – to protect us.
Tata Power urges Indians to stay at home so that the tireless efforts of our COvid-19 warriors bears fruit and the spread of this pandemic is controlled and eventually brought to a halt.
