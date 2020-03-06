Sharing her thoughts on the launch of the service, Pallavi Puri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky said, “Genres like crime, thriller and horror has witnessed great traction over the past few years. While there are multiple options for these genres available on linear television and OTT platforms, currently there isn’t a single destination catering to all the three content genres. Realising this need-gap we decided to bring to our subscribers - Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan – a curation of the best Hindi content library of TV shows, web series and movies in crime, thriller and horror genre. With this launch, we shall continue to focus on catering to the diverse entertainment needs of our subscribers.”