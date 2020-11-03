Tata Sky Binge partners with SonyLIV to bring high quality Shows, Movies & Sports to customers

Talking about the collaboration, Danish Khan, Business Head - Sony Entertainment Television, Digital Business and StudioNEXT, said, “From the time of relaunch, we have been witnessing huge surge in content consumption on the large screens and connected devices and our partnership with Tata Sky Binge will further bolster our leadership in the large screen households. We have a robust content library that has a lot to offer for the Tata Sky Binge users to choose from. This collaboration will allow us to boost our engagement at a time when users are glued to their screens for captivating stories. We are thrilled about extending the ongoing relationship between both the brands.”