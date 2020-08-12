Tata Sky Binge strengthens OTT play with the addition of VOOT Select and VOOT Kids

Commenting on the partnership, Gourav Rakshit, COO at Viacom18 Digital Ventures said, “At VOOT, we believe in building a versatile and immersive digital ecosystem that will add value to our users with path-breaking and diverse content experiences. With an increase in demand for content consumption, be it entertainment through VOOT Select or fun learning through VOOT Kids, this promising collaboration with Tata Sky Binge will help us cater and reach out to a larger audience base. We are delighted to partner with a like-minded brand who resonates with our ideologies and will help us make content viewing an enriching and engaging experience for all our viewers.”