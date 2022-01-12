Tata Starbucks accelerates store growth with six new city entries in India, crosses the 250th store milestone!

Each new store in the six cities is a celebration of the people who represent the diverse culture of the region.
Tata Starbucks today announced its entry into six new markets in India, marking its largest store expansion in a year. The entry into Siliguri, Nashik, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa and Bhubaneshwar, demonstrates Tata Starbucks` commitment to accelerating the Starbucks Experience for customers across India. With a growing base of coffee enthusiasts across the country, the brand makes its first appearance in the states of Assam, Goa and Odisha.
“Tata Starbucks is grounded in growing with its partners and customers together and thus expanding our footprint in India is a matter of great pride for us”, said Sushant Dash, ceo, Tata Starbucks. "As we bring the authentic Starbucks experience to six more communities across the country, I would like to thank our more than 2,000 partners in India for their passion and commitment and for being our constant pillars of support.”
Each new store in the six cities is a celebration of the people who represent the diverse culture of the region. The stores are a fusion of the signature Starbucks warm and welcoming design and the city’s local culture and craftsmanship, serving as an extension of the neighbourhoods we serve:
In Goa, the store design is inspired by the local architecture of the Fountainhas streets or the Latin Quarter of the market, reflected throughout the wall panels and mouldings of the store.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the natural landscapes of soft curvy timber shapes are carved on the wall to reflect the beauty of this area.
The interior design of Starbucks store in Guwahati, Assam, celebrates locally-sourced architectural materials. Guwahati also marks Starbucks’ 250th store in the country.
Taking inspiration from the unique, terraced landscape of the tea farms, the first Starbucks store in Siliguri creates a moment of connection between the customers and their natural surroundings.
The store in Bhubaneshwar is heavily inspired by the uniqueness of the heritage temple and its architecture.
And, the company’s first store in Nashik brings forward the emotional connection between the agricultural tradition of the city and the brand’s tradition of growing coffee around the world.
Starbucks will also bring My Starbucks RewardsTM loyalty program to each of the cities, which provides members with a host of rewards and personalized benefits as they make Starbucks a part of their daily lives.
Starbucks brand merchandise and free Wi-Fi will be available across all stores.
With 252 stores in 26 cities, Starbucks stores across the country have re-opened for dine-in and takeaway in-line with the guidelines issued for the respective cities. With safety being of utmost priority, Tata Starbucks continues to observe round-the-clock cleaning, sanitizing and additional precautions such as floor markers for social distancing in waiting areas, temperature checks for all partners and customers and facial coverings and gloves for delivery executives and partners. Tata Starbucks has also introduced contactless order and payment methods, such as Mobile Order and Pay through the Starbucks India mobile application. So, customers can enjoy a safe, familiar, and convenient Starbucks Experience.
