Tata Wiron reinforces its commitment to build a better tomorrow with #UmeedKiLau

When asked about the mood of the film, Suman Sen, Co-Founder, Fickle Formula, said: “Diya is perhaps the most ubiquitous representation of Diwali. It represents happiness, festivities, togetherness, and captures the single most significant aspect of life - hope. Our idea is to draw parallels between Diya and the resilience of the human spirit. While darkness threatens to engulf and swallow most aspects of our lives, rather than looking for a miracle outside, let's realize the individual impact that each of us can have in the lives of people around us. The narrative explores the voice of a woman - that explores a different definition of strength - found in kindness, warmth, empathy, and the spirit to survive despite all odds."