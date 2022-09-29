Teads APAC and IMPACT+ partner in measuring the carbon footprint of online advertising

Teads’ ambition in this space is to standardize carbon footprint measurement within the platform and therefore lead the digital marketing industry where reducing the carbon footprint of a campaign, without reducing its effectiveness, is the ultimate goal. The methods in place are new and keen to evolve to consider a larger perimeter, integrating other elements involved in the delivery like use or data, programmatic or third-party integrations for example or also other environmental impacts, beyond carbon emissions. For this reason, the ongoing procedures for the formalization of an industrywide reference framework are welcome to collectively progress in the subject. The Goal is to understand ultimately how to minimize the carbon footprint without compromising media performances and avoid a bounce back effect.