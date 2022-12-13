Teads enhances brand suitability capabilities through partnership with Integral Ad Science

Most marketers across markets in APAC say they are concerned or very concerned about brand safety when buying digital advertising, this collaboration between Teads and IAS will provide brands with the confidence that their ads are being delivered in safe and suitable environments, with fully accurate, scalable coverage across display and video formats.

With the option to select 200+ optimised IAS contextual avoidance segments, Teads’ clients will have increased control around content adjacencies and will be able to avoid impressions against certain topics, including content deemed risky or harmful by a brand. In addition to the contextual segments, clients using IAS can also apply custom brand suitability profiles within Teads Ad Manager.