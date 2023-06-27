Teads enhances campaign performance with first to market attention measurement integration in Teads Ad Manager

Bharat Khatri, Chief Digital Officer, OMD APAC said: “While many brands are just starting to focus on attention, OMG has been prioritizing it all along. Our existing industry planning system treats all impressions equally, regardless of whether they come from video streaming platform or social media feeds. However, their costs can vary significantly, and their subjective value is often determined by planners' perceptions and experiences. By incorporating Teads attention metrics, all our advertisers are now able to access the native reporting of attention metrics within Teads Ad Manager, powered by Lumen’s research. This allows us to optimize our advertisers' assets by placing them in high attention areas & drive higher ROI and better consumer experiences.