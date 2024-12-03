Teads & VIDAA expand global CTV partnership to US, Europe, and APAC

Teads has expanded its exclusive partnership with VIDAA, the smart TV OS used by brands like Hisense, Toshiba, and Akai. The partnership covers the US, Canada, and 27 markets in Europe and APAC, including India.

Advertisment

Under the expanded partnership, Teads has exclusive access to VIDAA’s home screen ad placements on VIDAA-powered Smart TVs, including brands like Hisense and Toshiba. Teads also gains access to VIDAA Channels' streaming service, providing premium CTV inventory. This collaboration strengthens Teads' direct-to-glass ad capabilities across all screens.

“Extending our exclusive partnership with VIDAA allows us to further support our global CTV strategy with an unrivaled offering that bridges the gap between digital and TV,’ said Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO, Teads. “Our CTV Native and Homescreen offerings both complement and differentiate our overall strategy with innovative ad products and a larger selection to continue reaching consumers in new ways. We’re excited to continue delivering impactful reach to our brand partners through one of the world’s leading smart TV platforms.”

VIDAA CEO Guy Edri added: “This extension with Teads reinforces VIDAA’s commitment to fostering partnerships that promote sustainable growth for our brand, content, and advertising partners. By combining our global platform’s reach in living rooms across the world with Teads’ expertise in digital advertising, we’re creating significant opportunities for brands to engage audiences meaningfully.”

afaqs! recieved this information in a press release.