Team Pumpkin bags multi brands digital mandate from Tata Steel

Having a presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, Team Pumpkin hasstarted providing its services to the industry giant from its Mumbai office with support from its satellite team in Kolkata. The agency is involved in managing Social Media, SEO, Performance Marketing and Marketing Automation for both, Tata Tiscon and Aashiyana by Tata Steel. In addition, Team Pumpkin has also playing a significant role in the online efforts of Tata Shaktee and more recently, TataBasera. The mandate also extends to helping some more Tata Steel brands with UI / UX revamp.