Teamwork Communications Group organises virtual activities

As the nation is currently going through a 21-day nationwide lockdown to cease the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the period of solidarity has been affecting people’s mental peace making them susceptible to anxiety, stress and loneliness. In order to keep them motivated in such a crucial phase, leading public relation agency Teamwork Communications Group has been conducting a plethora of virtual activities for their employees.
The communication and PR agency, which declared work from home to its employees much before the announcement of the lockdown, are organising fastest finger first contests including puzzle solving, general knowledge questions, social media challenges so that they can stay connected with their employees. Not only that, the company every morning sends out motivation mailers and organises weekly e-meets online with all the employees across all centres to discuss the challenges and way forward.
Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and director, Teamwork Communication Group, said, “We always make sure that our employees are just not only burdened with their work but also they should take part in various fun activities be it any events or virtual contests. These changes are refreshing and also help to form a bond with each other. So, in the times of self-quarantine and social distancing, we can stay connected with each other virtually. Moreover, these virtual contests are a kind of rejuvenating break from our highly hectic work schedules. These kinds of breaks during work help to increase productivity, reduce stress and also help mind to stay alert.”
Established in 2009, Teamwork Communication Group is India’s premier engagement focused specialty media relations and communication advisory. Over the past 10 years, Teamwork Group has crafted successful media campaigns and awareness drives for multiple clients including working with state governments of Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand to further their cultural, educational and tourism promotion goals. The agency also worked with GSTN, the technological backbone of Goods & Services Tax, during the country’s historic transition to the new taxation regime. Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand state governments, has completed 10 years in the industry. The group comprise of some of the highly specialized divisions that cater to diversify clientele ranging from healthcare, education, lifestyle, corporate to start-ups.
(We got this information in a press release.)