Teamwork Communications Group organises virtual activities

Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and director, Teamwork Communication Group, said, “We always make sure that our employees are just not only burdened with their work but also they should take part in various fun activities be it any events or virtual contests. These changes are refreshing and also help to form a bond with each other. So, in the times of self-quarantine and social distancing, we can stay connected with each other virtually. Moreover, these virtual contests are a kind of rejuvenating break from our highly hectic work schedules. These kinds of breaks during work help to increase productivity, reduce stress and also help mind to stay alert.”