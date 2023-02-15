‘Telugu Indian Idol’ makes a return with a new season on aha

Over the last 3 years, aha, the 100% local OTT has always aimed at providing its viewers with clutter-breaking shows and entertaining content. With its latest launch, 'Telugu Indian Idol 2,' aha is set to unleash a wave of musical magic that will resonate globally. From undiscovered talents to seasoned pros, the show promises to unearth the best singers from the Telugu-speaking world, all while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. But that's not all; the show grabbed the eyeballs of people across 190 countries last year by showcasing the unique and rich culture of the Telugu-speaking states through music. In season 2, aha opens doors for talented singers to reach new heights and shine on a global stage from smallest of towns all the way from Telugu states to United States and UK. The biggest reality show after 'Unstoppable with NBK' on aha will be grander and more exciting than ever!