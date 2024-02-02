Tennis Channel to broadcast Live coverage of India-Pakistan David Cup match

World Group I playoff between the two nations is set for February 3-4 in Islamabad.
Tennis Channel will have exclusive, live coverage of the Davis Cup World Group I Playoff between India and Pakistan on February 3-4, 204 in Islamabad.
Matches will begin at 11am local time each day and can be seen throughout India on Samsung TV+. Tennis Channel analyst Prakash Amritraj will provide commentary during the competition, working beside announcer Geoffery Chizever.
Amritraj competed for India’s Davis Cup team from 2003-2006 and again in 2008. He contributed to India’s 3-2 defeat of Pakistan in a World Group I semifinal in April 2006. Before his professional career, Amritraj was a star college player who won an NCAA national championship and tournament MVP honors with the University of Southern California in 2002.
The winner of this weekend’s contest will advance to play a Davis Cup World Group I tie in September. The losing side will play a World Group II tie at that time.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the Davis Cup rivalry between India and Pakistan again on Tennis Channel. I know from experience as a player and as a fan that the competition will be fierce and something for everyone to enjoy watching,” said Amritraj.
Introduced in 1900 and one of the oldest trophies in sports, Davis Cup is an annually contested 'World Cup of Men’s Tennis.' Each year the best players in the world represent their countries in a battle to determine the sport’s best men’s tennis nation.
The Davis Cup playoff follows Indian tennis' recent success at the Australian Open. The country’s Rohan Bopana, at age 43, won the tournament’s doubles title and became the oldest major doubles champion ever and the oldest World No.1-ranked doubles player in men’s tennis history.
We got this information in a press release.