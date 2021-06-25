Tension ko karne lift, aaya full on superhit- Coolie No.1

Jackky Bhagnani said, “With Coolie No.1 we intend to bring a lot of laughter in everyone’s lives. We hope &pictures premiere of Coolie No.1 on 27th June, will cheer up and entertain everyone.”

The film revolves around the hilarious roller-coaster ride of Coolie Raju who impersonates a rich prince to get the love of his life, Sarah, but everything goes for a toss when his real identity is exposed.

Thus starts a full on comedy of errors. Coolie No.1 is a total family entertainer that will keep you on the edge of your seats with its full on comic timing.

This weekend, entertainment hoga full on superhit! Watch &pictures premiere of Coolie No.1 on 27th June at 12 PM