TFG & Deepak Chahar hit a six in fantasy cricket; roll out IPL campaign with equalz.

Rugwed Deshpande, Director, equalz, shared his thoughts about fantasy gaming as a category and working on the account. “India loves its cricket and we’ve all seen how quickly fantasy cricket has become a part of our lives in recent times. With so many fantasy gaming apps around, we believe that in addition to the uniqueness of the app, communication will play a key role in pushing people to choose one app over the other. TFG’s unique feature of making a 6-a-side team, not only reduces the time taken to put together a team of 11 on fantasy apps, but also eliminates the confusion in picking 11 players. Our quirky and relatable DVCs for TFG do just that and aim to strike a conversation with people in a memorable way. In fact, Tukka Nahi Chakka Maaro is an attitude that today’s India believes in”, he said.