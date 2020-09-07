Thanks to Smartphone experience, Indians are increasingly embracing other Smart Devices

In this report, based on insights captured from 2,500 users, the essence of this trend can be traced to extremely high satisfaction levels derived from Smartphone usage which is encouraging Smartphone users to possess other Smart devices as they are becoming available to them. However, Smartphone continues to be the hub of being ‘smart’ and the first such device to be owned by any users who is on the journey of getting smart. This was the first ever user survey done on voice platforms including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.