The Advertising Club Bangalore opens Early Bird Entries for the Big Bang Awards 2024

Last date for entries is August 18, 2024
The Advertising Club Bangalore has officially opened the early bird entries for the Big Bang Awards 2024, inviting agencies and individuals from across the advertising and marketing landscape to showcase their groundbreaking work. Early bird entries will close on August 18, 2024, providing participants with the opportunity to secure their spot at a reduced fee.
The Big Bang Awards offer a diverse range of categories, including creative, design, media, and digital, making it a comprehensive platform for recognising excellence in the industry.
Laeeq Ali, president of The Advertising Club Bangalore, emphasised the significance of the awards, stating, “The Big Bang Awards have consistently set the benchmark for creative excellence in the industry. It is a platform where the best of the best converge to celebrate innovation and inspire future generations. We encourage every creative agency to participate and make their mark.”
Malavika Harita, chairperson of the Big Bang Awards, added, “The Big Bang Awards are more than just accolades; they are a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity that drives our industry forward. We look forward to seeing the incredible work that will be submitted this year and to honouring the visionaries who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”
For over four decades, the Big Bang Awards have recognised and rewarded the outstanding work that shapes the creative industry. This year, The Ad Club Bangalore is excited to once again celebrate the visionaries, strategists, and artists who push the boundaries of advertising.
Advertising Club members can avail of the early bird fee of Rs 2,500 per submission for a limited time. To submit your entries or learn more, visit www.bigbangawards.com.
