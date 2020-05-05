The best of LaLiga players and clubs on social media during the COVID-19 postponement

While some restrictions have been eased across Spain, communities continue to come together virtually during the coronavirus lockdown period and the players, coaches and directors of LaLiga are continuing to engage with fans on social media by sharing tips, challenges and other activities. Here’s a look at what they’ve been getting up to over the past week.
Enjoying the loosening of restrictions
Coronavirus-related restrictions were eased over the weekend, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in several weeks as the Spanish government launched a plan to ease into what is being called the ‘new normal.’ This saw people across Spain heading outside for some exercise, many of them doing so in the colours of their favourite football team. At the same time, though, people are still being urged to follow the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and this has been emphasised by LaLiga and LaLiga players on social media.
Celebrating Mother’s Day
This Sunday was Mother’s Day in Spain and in several other countries around the world and various LaLiga players posted special messages thanking their mothers on social media. “I love you with all my heart and thanks for everything,” wrote Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal. “Thanks for your support in the toughest moments and your happiness at the happiest moments,” said Valencia’s Ferran Torres. “There’s one constant in the formula for my happiness,” was the message from Osasuna’s Rubén García.
https://twitter.com/kingarturo23/status/1256917928290721794
https://twitter.com/FerranTorres20/status/1256911371851239424
https://twitter.com/RubenGarcia14_/status/1256860213988163590
Attempting a new challenge
There have been various viral challenges on social media throughout this period of staying at home and a new LaLiga-related challenge has emerged this week. The #CamisetaDeAltaVelocidad challenge – or the #HighSpeedShirt challenge, in English – aims to get users to put on as many football shirts as possible in 45 seconds. Various LaLiga players and personalities have attempted it, including Cádiz’s Salvi Sánchez, Real Zaragoza’s Enrique Clemente and LaLiga ambassadors Gaizka Mendieta and Luis García.
https://twitter.com/Cadiz_CF/status/1255158053843824642
https://twitter.com/RealZaragoza/status/1256675729514868743
https://twitter.com/GaizkaMendieta6/status/1255845434985193481
https://twitter.com/luchogarcia14/status/1255095212067733509
Connecting with the LaLiga Genuine players
LaLiga Genuine, LaLiga’s ground-breaking competition for players with intellectual disabilities, hasn’t stopped growing since its creation in 2017. Like all sporting events, the 2019/20 LaLiga Genuine season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis but that hasn’t stopped players from clubs’ first-team squads reaching out and chatting to their LaLiga Genuine counterparts. That was the case at Athletic Club, for example, where Aritz Aduriz brightened up one player’s day no end.
Remembering old matches
One way in which fans are getting their football fix during the sporting lockdown is by rewatching classic matches, with at least one classic match shown on LaLigaTV every day. Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué has been reliving past glories too, sharing highlights of Barcelona’s 6-2 Clásico win from 2009.
Mourning the passing of a broadcasting legend
Legendary broadcaster Michael Robinson passed away at the age of 61 this past week after a battle with cancer. The Englishman arrived in LaLiga to play for Osasuna and loved Spain and Spanish football so much that he stayed and made a name for himself as an excellent broadcaster and storyteller. Prominent figures from across Spanish football mourned his death on social media.
https://twitter.com/Torres/status/1255139210341650433
https://twitter.com/Torres/status/1255139212895989761
- - -
https://twitter.com/XabiAlonso/status/1255041848768434176
- - -
https://twitter.com/SergioRamos/status/1255040620466503681
- - - -
(We got this information in a press release.)