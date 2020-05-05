The best of LaLiga players and clubs on social media during the COVID-19 postponement

Enjoying the loosening of restrictions

Coronavirus-related restrictions were eased over the weekend, with adults allowed out for exercise for the first time in several weeks as the Spanish government launched a plan to ease into what is being called the ‘new normal.’ This saw people across Spain heading outside for some exercise, many of them doing so in the colours of their favourite football team. At the same time, though, people are still being urged to follow the guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and this has been emphasised by LaLiga and LaLiga players on social media.

https://twitter.com/LaLigaEN/status/1256939063438766081