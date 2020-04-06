The BlueBeans wins Digital Mandate for GET Global Group

BlueBeans Digital Marketing has bagged the digital mandate for GET Global Group, a turnkey outsourced solutions provider for the upstream oil & gas industry. Securing the account after a multi-agency pitch, the account will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon team and the scope entails digital marketing including brand strategy, social media marketing and SEO duties.
Speaking on the collaboration, Nikita Burman, Co-Founder-TBB, said “The Bluebeans will play a pivotal role in effectively using the company’s social media presence to help establish GET Global Group as a digital focused brand. GET’s innovative and vibrant work culture, values, vision, mission and goals will be highlighted through clutter breaking digital strategy to strengthen its digital presence in India and globally.”
Bideesha Basu, VP Marketing & Training Services at GET Global Group said, “Digital marketing is an important part of our overall communication strategy, and a means to engage with our existing employees, connect with stakeholders, and attract new talent. We’re excited about our association with The Bluebeans.”
With over 5 years of experience across different verticals, BlueBeans Digital Marekting works with some of the most notable brands like Pearson Education, YARA International, HCL Foundation, The Westin, JW Marriot, Frozen Bottle among others.
(We got this information in a press release.)