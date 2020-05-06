The Business of love in post corona world

The ‘love’ industry has always come across as one that is invincible – especially to recession or any sort of economic downfall. After all, why would anyone stop their search for love? A few years back, this industry wasn’t of much significance. But then suddenly, cultural evolution along with technological advancements brought forth a revolution; one that gave birth to a growing trend of apps for dating, secret online shops for sex stimulating toys, contraceptive pills, and more. It even gave the traditional latex industry a boost with all sorts of innovation in condoms. Eventually, fantasy took over the game of love and the market has been growing exponentially ever since.