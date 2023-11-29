The Cricket Show by Zee News highlights cricket, humour and expert insights

The show blends cricket analysis with a touch of humour, delivering an engaging and entertaining experience for its vast audience.
In the dynamic world of sports entertainment, Zee News' The Cricket Show captivates global audiences and cricket aficionados across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The show transcends studio discussions, fostering real-time connections with the pulse of the cricketing community.
Renowned for its in-depth match analysis roasts, exclusive Q&A sessions with cricket legends such as Shoaib Akhtar and Aakash Chopra and live interactions with cricket influencers like Chayan, Prashant, and Abhishek, it has become a staple for enthusiasts seeking an immersive cricket experience.
The show is committed to steering clear of controversies, providing a refreshing and positive platform for cricket discussions. This maintains a high standard of content significantly contributing to the show's popularity and credibility.
In a recent episode, Shoaib Akhtar provided an insightful analysis on the reasons behind India's defeat. The show also featured an exclusive interview where Shoaib Akhtar boldly declared Hardik Pandya as a future captain, offering a unique perspective on the team dynamics.
Speaking on the success of the show, Rajnish Ahuja, editor, Zee News said, “The Cricket Show is a celebration of the spirit of cricket. Our commitment to delivering resonant content and fostering a positive, controversy-free environment for cricket discussions is a testament to the show's unwavering credibility. We take immense pride in providing a refreshing space for fans to revel in the game they love."
Abhay Ojha, CEO, Zee Media Corporation, added, "Its impact on our business landscape is akin to a well-played innings- calculated, impactful, and leaving a lasting impression on our brand, partnerships and market influence.”