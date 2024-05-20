The Daily Thanthi group ventures into the realm of general entertainment with Thanthi One

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It aims to provide free access to content across various platforms, catering to both linear and digital audiences.
The Daily Thanthi group unveils its latest venture, 'Thanthi One' on May 19, 2024, a dynamic addition to the Tamil entertainment sphere. Building on the success of its flagship Tamil daily newspaper – Daily Thanthi, and its acclaimed Tamil News TV channel - Thanthi TV and Radio - Hello FM, the group now ventures into the realm of general entertainment with Thanthi One.
Thanthi One offers free access to its diverse content across multiple platforms including television, YouTube, web, and mobile app. Understanding the evolving preferences of viewers and the shifting landscape of content consumption in India, Thanthi One is committed to delivering a seamless viewing experience, catering to both linear and digital audiences.
At the heart of Thanthi One lies a commitment to providing quality entertainment that resonates with Tamil audiences worldwide. The channel delivers a carefully curated selection of content sourced from across the country and the world.
Presenting a hourly format featuring daily and weekly programs. Starting from Coffee with Kadavul (6AM – 9AM) comprising three properties Bala Krishna, Ganapathiye Varuvaai and Veera Anjaneya; Evergreen Pudhaiyalgal (12PM – 3PM) feat. Nostalgic serials namely Ilavarasi, Thamarai and Chellame edited for fast paced storyline and colour enhanced output. Mega Dramas (6PM - 8PM) consisting of weekly drops, the magnum opus of Indian TV Ficion ‘Porus’ (8PM - 9PM) and Super Hit Cinema (9 PM – 12AM) comprising a new movie every night!
However, they also post a differentiator in the Tamil market with their strategy to offer weekly drops of mega dramas from 6 pm-8 pm.
At 6 pm every day, there will be 7 titles for the audience –
Ahalyabai (Historical Fiction) – Mondays
Tulsi c/o Krishna (Contemporary Fantasy) – Tuesdays
Tenali Raman (Historical Dramedy) – Wednesdays
Aladdin (Fantasy & Adventure) – Thursdays
Devi (Devotional) – Fridays
Garuda (Devotional) – Saturdays
Karna (Mythology) – Sundays
At 7 pm every day, yet again, there will be 7 women-centric dramas for the audience –
Vaa Di Rasathi – Mondays
Bhagyajathakam– Tuesdays
Vaanampadi – Wednesdays
Koondukkili – Thursdays
Piriyadha Varam Vendum – Fridays
Ammu – Saturdays
Gayathri – Sundays
Experience the curated entertainment offerings of Thanthi One Channel at www.thanthione.com, now available for download on the Play Store and App Store.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.