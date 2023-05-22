The DoubleVerify 2023 Global Insights Report highlights a surge in CTV Fraud

This year’s report looked at quality trends across regions and devices, and compared results for campaigns that leverage verification to a campaign that did not — with dramatic differences in quality.

DV Data Show Post-bid Quality Improving and Stabilizing Year-Over-Year

● India’s video viewability rate dropped the most in APAC due to a decrease associated with mobile apps. In India, four-fifths of all video ads are viewed on mobile apps, which had an 18% drop in video viewability.

● Although India's display viewability in the APAC region is comparatively low at 68%, it has experienced a positive trend with a 4% improvement. This improvement can be attributed to a significant YoY increase of 23% in the mobile app display viewable rate.

● Similarly, India's Authentic Viewable rate stands at 64%, showing a similar upward trend with a 1% increase. This increase is primarily driven by the 22% YoY growth in the Authentic Viewable rate for display on mobile apps.

● In addition, India witnessed a remarkable shift in fraud/SIVT rates, primarily attributed to a substantial surge in the metric on desktop devices (increasing by 234%). Nonetheless, India successfully maintained its position as one of the countries with the lowest rates in the region.

CTV Consumption Surges, but the Channel Continues to Be a Target for Fraud