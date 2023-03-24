The ‘Eggfirst Culture Anthem’ has everyone nacho nacho

Patanjali Patnaik or Pats as he is fondly called, said, “Just being here makes you feel alive. And this culture has been an inherent part of the agency from the very beginning. The youthful energy and grey-haired-wisdom live, brainstorm, work, party, and chill together like a family. And what really binds us all together, are our values of commitment and integrity, which have remained constant through the years.”