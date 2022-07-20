The Estée Lauder Companies and Nykaa partner to launch BEAUTY&YOU INDIA

Among other resources, BEAUTY&YOU India will provide award recipients with:

• Masterclasses: An insider's view of what it takes to build iconic, sustainable beauty brands from leading global experts.

• Financial Support: Total prize pool up to INR 4 Cr (approximately $500,000 USD) across the program for the most innovative, inspiring, and breakthrough ideas.

• Mentorship: Access to experts from across the beauty landscape—product and content development, brand building, finance, operations, and supply chain.

• Awareness: Winners will garner national and international press—offering a myriad of opportunities on the world stage plus amplification of the ELC and NYKAA platforms.

• Distribution Support: Valuable guidance on how to scale and reach consumers at a local and global level with the opportunity to access NYKAA’s expansive omnichannel reach, placing the brands on the road to long-term success.