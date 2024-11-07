The Federal crosses 1 Crore page views a month

The Federal announced that they have crossed 1 crore page views , or 10 million, per month in October 2024. The Federal launched its English-language platform in March 2019. Since then, it has expanded with regional editions in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi, now available in Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

“We began this journey 11 months back, and launched state-wise editions one-by-one, the latest being The Federal Desh, in Hindi, in May,” said NC Rajamani, CEO of New Gen Media, the publisher of The Federal.

S Srinivasan, the editor-in-chief of The Federal, said: “We consider it a recognition for our credibility and our continuing attempt to remain bipartisan at a time when it is easy to fall prey to polarising narratives.”