The Federal launches its Telangana edition

The Federal Telangana is driven by senior journalist Jinka Nagaraju, known for his fair journalism.
Four years after its launch, The Federal, a news website, has rolled out its Telangana edition- in Telugu. The Federal Telangana is the first in a series of editions from across the country’s state capitals.
S Srinivasan, editor-in-chief, The Federal, said, “Beginning with Telugu, we will continue to deliver quality journalism in various languages across states with the same zeal and commitment as we have been doing with our flagship edition of The Federal in English. With this, discerning readers across states will get access to better journalism in their preferred languages.”
It is a part of the Chennai-based New Generation Media, reputed for its flagship Puthiya Thalaimurai television channel.
Rajamani C, CEO, New Generation Media, added, “Launching The Federal in multiple languages is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and global accessibility. At The Federal, we believe in delivering news that transcends borders, resonates with every reader and makes sense in any language.”
“As we set our sights on the upcoming elections, our commitment is– to deliver impactful, unbiased coverage that resonates with every voter. Expanding into multiple languages not only opens new avenues for information exchange but also presents vast opportunities for regional advertisers to connect with diverse audiences", he added.
The new platform aims to show up India’s young state to the world and vice-versa, with a fresh perspective.