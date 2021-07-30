The Free Press Journal Takes on Fake News

On the campaign, Abhishek Karnani, director, The Free Press Journal, said, “Fake news can actually destroy lives and nations. Especially in times like these when we are battling a pandemic, it can wreak havoc. The need therefore is to consume news from reliable sources and equally importantly, share only what is verified to be true. This campaign is a humble attempt to reiterate that point. As long as the problem of fake news persists, we need to keep reiterating the message that we need to ‘Read Responsibly’ and ‘Share Responsibly’.”