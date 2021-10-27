The future for brands lies in passing over control to consumers

It is October 2021, but Covid-19 is still a matter of concern in growing and developing markets like India: 9 out of 10 Indian respondents interviewed in the BASES survey express concern about Covid-19 and 80% of Indians consider hygiene products to be more important today versus pre-pandemic. Covid-19 has only increased the sense of health hygiene consciousness and concern for the environment while reducing mobility. Innovations that made it to the ‘Top Breakthrough Innovations’ list are very conscious of this shift in consumer behaviour, and healthy, natural and sustainable are core to their product offerings.