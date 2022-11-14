The Godrej Group launches the New-age ABCD on Children’s Day

For example, here’s how the song helps solve the problems we face today by inculcating good values.

1. Good planet-loving values: A for Air, G for Green, Z for Zero Carbon

2. Good Social Values: D for Diverse, E for Equality, K for Kindness, R for Respect, U for Unity.

3. Good Living Habits: B for Balance, C for Clean, M for Mosquito-free, P for Pray, T for Thank you, W for Well-being, X for Xercise

4. Good eating habits: H for Healthy, N for Nutrition, Y for Yummy

5. Good habits to be self-reliant: L for Learn, O for Optimistic, S for Safety, Q for Questions,

6. Celebrating life: F for Family, J for Joy, V for Victory

7. Love for the nation: I for India