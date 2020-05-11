The Government takes short video route to empower youth against Covid-19

Recently, MyGovIndia went live on Likee to stream the 64th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The live streaming clocked millions of views. The profile is also being used to encourage users to download Aarogya Setu mobile application, which has been developed by the Indian government to track Coronavirus patients. The users have also been provided with a download link on Likee to ease the downloading of Aarogya Setu app from both Google Play store and App store.