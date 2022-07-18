The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration quiz is back!

The Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.
The Hindu BusinessLine is back with the 19th edition of Cerebration Quiz 2022, one of India’s biggest corporate quiz championships. The Cerebration Quiz is open to business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students from India’s top-notch B-schools.
Registration for the quiz is open and will remain so till July 22. Participants will be asked to answer 25 questions to qualify for the regional round. The top six contestants from each city will compete in the virtual regional finals from July 31 to August 15.
On August 28, winners of the regional finals from six cities will battle it out for the coveted title at an on-ground event in Mumbai. Winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh (1st prize-₹75,000, 2nd prize-₹50,000, 3rd prize-₹25,000).
Union Bank of India is the title sponsor of BusinessLine Cerebration Quiz 2022, which is powered by ManageEngine. Greyon Cosmetics is the Associate partner.
Participants can register at https://bit.ly/BLQUIZ22 and take the quiz.
