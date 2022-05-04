The Hindu Group wins silver at the IAA Olive Crown Awards 2022 for the second time

The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country.
The Hindu Group won a silver for the second consecutive year at the 12th edition of The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA)’s Olive Crown Awards 2022. The awards acknowledged the remarkable work of those individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’. The event was attended by senior marketing, media, and advertising professionals from across the country.
The Hindu’s communication for World Wildlife Day on March 3, 2021, won in the Press-Corporate category. The ad, conceived by Ogilvy, was part of the exclusive feature series in The Hindu for the World Wildlife Day.
In order to convey the message with great impact, the hard-hitting communication put the spotlight on something that’s less talked about- the plight of the indigenous tribes- the ones who truly manage our forests to ensure a resilient and sustainable future. The communication made people think about their actions, nudged them to be better humans and subsequently urged them to do that one thing today to mend the damage that was caused to our forests- the home for indigenous communities.
Accepting the award, Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer of The Hindu Group, said, “I am extremely happy to receive the award. The Hindu Group has time and again lent its voice to imperative environmental issues as we believe sustainability is the way forward. IAA’s recognition is like a pat on our back and a motivation to continue our good work.”
As an organisation, The Hindu Group constantly engages with its audience and goes beyond the call of writing and reporting as a news media house. We have always strived to be a brand that leads the change and sparks difficult conversations.