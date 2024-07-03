The Hindu Group won eight awards at the Maddys Awards 2024, organised by the Advertising Club Madras

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The accolades acknowledge its dedication to crafting compelling campaigns that engage audiences and initiate meaningful discussions.
Campaigns and special initiatives by The Hindu Group secured 8 awards, at the Maddys Awards organised by the Advertising Club Madras.
A print communication created for Wildlife Conservation Day as part of The Hindu Care. Community. Conversation initiative won gold in the print-copywriting category. Additionally, The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’, a city-centric brand campaign celebrating Chennai and its people, garnered six awards across various categories.
Cadbury Iniya Kondattam, a campaign by Mondelez India in collaboration with The Hindu Group, received the silver award for digital campaigns - influencer marketing.
Furthermore, Celluloids Films, who made the video for The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ song, also won silver in the media and entertainment - digital category.
Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer of The Hindu Group, said, “These accolades recognise our commitment to creating impactful and meaningful campaigns that engage audiences and spark meaningful conversations.”
In addition to The Hindu’s achievements, Vermillion Communications was awarded ‘Creative Agency of the Year’, Digitally Inspired Media received ‘Digital Agency of the Year’, Amazon Seller Services was honoured as ‘Media Agency/Client of the Year’, and Swiggy was named ‘Advertiser of the Year’.
Maddys 2024 received 1,015 entries from over 10 states, with participation from 116 agencies and clients. The awards featured 27 international, national, and regional jurors.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.