The Hindu’s ‘Made of Chennai’ campaign wins at WAN-IFRA’s 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Hindu Made of Chennai, launched during the Madras Month in August 2023, was a 45-day celebration of the city's birthday.
Made of Chennai, a brand campaign by The Hindu won under ‘Best in Audience Engagement’ category at WAN-IFRA 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The awards ceremony held on May 27, acknowledges excellence and groundbreaking digital innovation across a range of categories that recognise the changing way people receive and engage with news.
In the online press release by WAN-IFRA, the jury members of the awards said, “The campaign is an amazing project connecting people and the city via comprehensive touch points across various media. A testament of how powerful a media platform could be when it’s used in a very creative way!”
Suresh Balakrishna, chief revenue officer of The Hindu Group said, “The award for Made of Chennai highlights the city's deep affection for The Hindu. I would like to thank WAN-IFRA and applaud their efforts for bringing to the fore some of the best efforts from across the globe.”
The Hindu Made of Chennai, launched during the Madras Month in August 2023, was a 45-day celebration of the city's birthday. This initiative successfully created a vibrant community of Chennai enthusiasts, engaging them both online and offline. It honoured the city by showcasing its people, art, culture, and all the elements that make Chennai distinctive.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.