The Hindu’s World of Women Awards 2023 to be telecasted on Colors Tamil on Tamil New Year Day

“This year’s WOW awards had women who do many different things - educationists, healthcare professionals, bureaucrats, bankers, entrepreneurs, senior management leaders, and social workers. But yes, some threads do connect them, factors that mark success everywhere, across gender categories- commitment, dedication, hard work, the quest for, and the achievement of excellence. Admittedly, it was not easy judging from a list of very accomplished women, in some categories, while in others the winners literally picked themselves,” they said.