The Hindu’s World of Women Awards 2023 to be telecasted on Colors Tamil on Tamil New Year Day

The third edition of awards honour women who went the extra mile.
The Hindu World of Women (WOW) 2023 event will be telecast on Colors Tamil on April 14 from 10am to 11am.
The third edition of the awards that happened on March 31st honoured women who have exhibited visionary leadership, exemplary entrepreneurship and the spirit of innovation across various disciplines.
The past award-winner Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, presented the awards. “Each woman has a story to tell but the commonality is that each woman is making a difference,” she said.
Saundarya Rajesh, social entrepreneur and founder and president of Avtar Group, received the Contribution to Society Award. Oscar Award-winner and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves was awarded the Excellence in Music, Arts and Culture award; actor Aishwarya Rajesh received the Excellence in Entertainment Award; Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi received the Excellence in Sports Award; para-athletics sportsperson Madhavi Latha received the Achievement in Surpassing Disability Award; Nandini Azad, president, Working Women’s Forum, received the Excellence in Agriculture and Rural Development award; Prema Rangachary received the Excellence in Academics and Education Award; Lakshmi Vijayakumar, founder, SNEHA, received the Excellence in Healthcare Award; Gangapriya Chakraverti, managing director, Ford’s Global Business Services, received the Excellence in Business Leadership Award; Ranjini Manian, founder, Global Adjustments Foundation, received the Excellence in Entrepreneurship award; playback singer and entrepreneur Chinmayi Sripada received the Influencer award; Archana Kalpathi, chief executive officer, AGS cinemas, received the Generational Pride Award.
The award-winners thanked The Hindu for the recognition and shared personal memories they have associated with the newspaper and in some cases the support The Hindu has given for their career.
These recognitions have been carefully chosen through a meticulous and collaborative effort of the jury from The Hindu Group’s editorial team.
The jury board comprising three eminent women leaders of The Hindu Ramya Kannan, Chief of Bureau of Tamil Nadu, Shonali Muthalaly, Editor of metroPLUS and Rosella Stephen, Editor of The Hindu Sunday Magazine and Literary Review said, The Hindu’s WOW awards recognise women for their contributions in a range of fields. We are happy to resume after a pandemic-imposed hiatus.
“This year’s WOW awards had women who do many different things - educationists, healthcare professionals, bureaucrats, bankers, entrepreneurs, senior management leaders, and social workers. But yes, some threads do connect them, factors that mark success everywhere, across gender categories- commitment, dedication, hard work, the quest for, and the achievement of excellence. Admittedly, it was not easy judging from a list of very accomplished women, in some categories, while in others the winners literally picked themselves,” they said.
Sundaresan.S, South Head of Revenue, said, “The Hindu Group is committed to putting a spotlight on women who make this world a gender-equal space- often at great risk and sacrifice. We are honoured to honour these agents of positive change.”
The Hindu World of Women 2023 is presented by GRT Jewellers, co-presented by Propshell. Generational pride award is powered by GRT Jewellers, Business Leadership Award is powered by RKG Agmark Ghee, Sports is powered by Naga, Music, Arts and Culture is powered by Parrys Sugar, Agriculture and Rural development award is powered by Aqua Group, Entrepreneurship award is powered by Shiv Nadar University.
Television partner: Colors Tamil, Fragrance partner: Mangaldeep, Gift partner: LifeSpice, Bespoke Gift partner: Da Milano Italia
We got this information from press release