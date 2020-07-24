The Indian Express Group acquires insurance web aggregator MyInsuranceClub

MyInsuranceClub, an IRDAI-licensed Insurance Web Aggregator has been among the earliest entrants into the insurance comparison business in India. Deepak Yohannan (CEO) and Manoj Aswani (COO), the original founders of MyInsuranceClub, will continue to run and operate the business under the new shareholders and will report to Sanjay Sindhwani – Digital CEO, Indian Express Group.

Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group said: “We liked the space and the people who are running the company, plus we saw synergies with our media business which now reaches more than 140M unique users/month*. With low insurance penetration in India, this space offers huge opportunity for growth. As a media and marketing organisation our skills in building a strong and trusted brand will work to the advantage of MyInsuranceClub to enable it to become a significant player in this business, and be a first step for us to diversify our revenue streams beyond advertising.”