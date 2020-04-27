The International Advertising Association India chapter revamps young professionals program

Commenting on the launch, PunitGoenka, managing director and chief executive officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and President of the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) says “The IAA has long stood as the apex and most influential industry body in driving transformative action. With the revamped Young Professionals Program and the conclusion of its first event for the year, the industry’s Youth is set to continue this legacy with the goal of uplifting the quality of talent and build the strength of the next generation of leaders of the Indian marcom industry through the connections of the IAA and its activities. I wish the very best to Janak and his team in promoting this movement.”