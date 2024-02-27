The Logical Indian and Teamology Softech partner to elevate CSR and ESG communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The alliance aims to effectively showcase its societal impact through insights, strategy, and audience engagement.
In a strategic move set to redefine India's corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) communications landscape, The Logical Indian and Teamology Softech are embarking on a collaborative journey.
The Logical Indian, known for its social storytelling, joins forces with Teamology Softech, a digital PR agency, aiming to spotlight and amplify corporate India's CSR and ESG initiatives.
The partnership represents a concerted effort to address the growing importance of authentic CSR and ESG communication amidst a competitive and cluttered market. By offering a comprehensive content marketing suite encompassing insights, strategy, production, discoverability, and audience engagement, the alliance seeks to enable corporations to effectively showcase their societal impact.
With over a decade of experience, The Logical Indian brings grassroots connections, editorial expertise, and a deep understanding of CSR immersion. Complementing this, Teamology Softech contributes digital media proficiency, leveraging owned, earned, and paid media channels to ensure widespread dissemination of messaging across diverse platforms.
Gulrez Alam, founder of Teamology Softech and Media Services, emphasised, "This partnership signifies a significant advancement in CSR and ESG communications in India. Together, we are committed to empowering businesses with the requisite frameworks and tools to authentically convey their social and environmental responsibility, while adeptly navigating regulatory frameworks."
Anurag Mazumdar, co-founder of The Logical Indian, emphasised the importance of authentic storytelling in today's evolving landscape. Mazumdar stated, "Through this partnership, we aim to infuse editorial authenticity, deep sector insights, and engaging storytelling across digital, print, outdoor, and offline platforms. By prioritizing outcomes over optics, we aspire to contribute meaningfully to the CSR and ESG narrative."
The Logical Indian has established itself as a platform for cause marketing and CSR & ESG engagements in India. With a decade-long immersion in the development sector, the platform has collaborated with corporates such as Tata, Mahindra, Aditya Birla, and more, guiding them in achieving their CSR and ESG communication objectives.
The collaborative efforts between The Logical Indian and Teamology Softech hold potential to elevate India's purpose communications to new strategic and creative heights, setting a precedent for storytelling and responsible corporate engagement.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.