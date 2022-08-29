The Mainstreet Marketplace and presents the Indian Sneaker Convention

The festival is expected to feature global brands like Jordan, Off-White, Adidas Yeezy, Collaborations between Nike and Travis Scott. But if you have your eyes on something more local, the Indian Sneaker Convention also has a curated lineup of renowned brands from around the country like ALMOST GODS, FARAK, CAPSUL, Helios India, Frostbite and so on.

Along with its highly anticipated curation of sneakers and streetwear resale, the festival will even feature an array of activities like art exhibits, games, quizzes and much more. Not only this, there will be musical performances by Hanumankind, DJ Choksi and DJ Spindoc offering the audience a sublime experience.