The Man Company Celebrates Male Body Positivity

“We, as a brand, wish to emphasise that we are well aware of the issues and insecurities gentlemen face with their body image. Body positivity for men has not gotten the attention it deserves in the mainstream narrative. There are plenty of men in our society who may not fit in the criteria of showcasing strength, charisma and status, but have to face their fears on a daily basis. Through this campaign, we want to celebrate these gentlemen, and the fact that it's okay to have less than perfect body. We wish to encourage them to give, and in turn get, all the love that they deserve,” says Hitesh Dhingra, Founder and MD, The Man Company.