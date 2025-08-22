The Navabharat Conclave is back

Navabharat, the Hindi daily, and Navarashtra, the Marathi daily, has launched the 3rd Edition of the Maharashtra 1st Conclave 2025. Scheduled for 23rd August 2025 at Hotel Taj President, Mumbai, this grand gathering will bring together the state’s most influential leaders.

Gracing the occasion will be Hon’ble chief minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet ministers, top bureaucrats, and key policymakers, all set to share insights and strategies on this year’s theme “MMR @ $1.5 Trillion Economy”. In the previous edition of Maharashtra 1st Conclave, Shri Fadnavis had remarked that Navabharat’s power-packed conclave is not just an event, but a significant platform for building a brighter future for Maharashtra, a vision that continues to resonate as we step into this year’s edition.

The conclave will spotlight Maharashtra’s remarkable progress across infrastructure, industry, agriculture, health, education, coastal development, FDI, and emerging sectors like electronics and automobiles. It will serve as a platform for stakeholders to sharpen their vision, align strategies, and accelerate growth, while also celebrating the government’s milestone achievements and reaffirming its commitment to holistic development.

As part of this flagship initiative, Navabharat launched the highly engaging citizen activity “Sawal Maharashtra Ka”, an opportunity for the public to ask questions directly to the state’s decision-makers. The activity was amplified through an intensive 10-day multi-channel promotion campaign. This strategic 360° approach ensured an overwhelming response with 56,014 entries pouring in from across Maharashtra, largely by intellectual and policy-conscious community reflecting the citizens’ passion to shape the state’s future.

The selected participants will be presented live on stage during the conclave, giving people a voice in policy discussions at the highest level.

Maharashtra 1st Conclave 2025 is set to be more than an event, it is the convergence of leadership, vision, and collective ambition, marking another leap forward in positioning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a global economic powerhouse.

