The NBA unveils new spot for season restart #WholeNewGame

The restart of the 2019-20 season will be one for the books given the never-seen-before elements, be it the broadcast innovations or the immersive fan experiences. The high energy global campaign film opens with empty arena pondering on the profound changes that the world has witnessed this year, reminding fans where we left off the last season and building anticipation for the restart. With no fans or the sparkling glamour in the court, the game we all love is like we have never seen before echoes through the story.