The Nod goes live with Alia Bhatt as cover star

Speaking about the publication, Priya Tanna, president- The Right Side, says, “After working in print media for three decades (at newspapers and magazines), I knew the time was right for a new digital platform. With The Nod, we wanted to create a space where even our readers find a space to escape the digital clutter we all encounter on our feeds every day. There’s so much info, endless content to watch and so much to read that our tabs are always open, but we never get to it. So The Nod in that sense is focused on simplifying the modern world around us.”