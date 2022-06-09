The One Where Eggfirst Hits A Century

Moving towards success one campaign at a time.
Eggfirst started off back in 2004 in a small place, but with a big dream - To create unforgettable stories for brands! And here we are, 17 years later, proud to have scripted success stories for more than 500 brands across industries, along with our own! While we are a full-service ad agency, we pride ourselves in being one of the fastest growing digital agencies in the country. Our recent and reputable client acquisitions include Simpolo Ceramics, Fino Payments Bank, Hathway-Den and SafexPay. We are also the brains behind various popular campaigns like Icon Steel - India Ka Icon, Hari Darshan - Mehke Mann Hoke Prasann that won at the Abby Awards, Goa. Bayer CropScience won at the Mommy awards, and ‘Fino Matlab Fikar Not’ with Pankaj Tripathi recently won the ‘Best Digital Strategy & Campaign for a Financial Services Enterprise’ at the Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit (D.O.D), Video Media Awards and The Great Indian BFSI Awards.
During this journey, we have carved a niche for ourselves at the cross-section of vernacular, digital and rural markets. In fact, we have also won awards for ‘Best Social Media Brand’ in Agriculture Advertising for Bayer CropScience and the Award for ‘India’s Fastest Growing Digital Agency - Rural Marketing’.
If you ask us the secret behind our achievements, the answer lies in the team - The Eggfirst powerteam! A dedicated, and passionate team where each one of us plays around our strengths to build an empire that thrives on brilliance. Our founder, Ravikant Banka, strongly believes that a good captain is not somebody who performs the best, but who also brings out the best in the team.
"The secret to growing your business is to hire smart people, give them room to grow and help them be awesome at their jobs."
Amongst the various milestones achieved by Eggfirst, our most recent one is having grown exponentially from a team of feisty-fifty to hearty-hundred in just one year! Our workplace has been our second home with co-workers as our extended family. To help our team get better by the day and make success a collective goal, we conduct regular training sessions that help us perform better each day. Interestingly, we share our performance numbers every month across the organisation at all levels from top level management to bottom. The purpose of this extreme transparency is to create a work environment that our team does not need an escape from, but where they enjoy making a living out of. They are all driven towards a common goal and enjoy the journey.
In fact, to keep our hearty-hundred constantly charged, we take special interest in team welfare and drive recreational activities that bring out the best in the team. Eggfirst Premier League is one such event organised every year - an annual cricket tournament that brings out our passion to win and conquer. This year it was 8 teams and over 100 players competing for glory with everybody having the time of their lives. Casino Game Night was yet another exciting event, full of games and good food. It brought out the playful sides in each one of us. The evening ended with everyone shaking a leg and capturing moments they will surely reminisce later. That’s how we roll. We work hard, and party even harder.
It is overwhelming to see Eggfirst and our team prosper with such vigour. Afterall, this is not just the success story of Eggfirst, but of every person helping us write one.
(We got this information in a press release).